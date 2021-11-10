Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.68

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.68 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $7.0748 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Agile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

