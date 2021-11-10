Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067 over the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Agilysys by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Agilysys by 81.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Agilysys by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Agilysys by 27.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,788 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

