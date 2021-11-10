AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.24

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.24 and last traded at $42.31, with a volume of 245708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48.

About AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

