Air Partner (LON:AIR) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.46 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.14). 73,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 180,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.80 ($1.17).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Air Partner in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.62 million and a PE ratio of 21.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Air Partner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.

About Air Partner (LON:AIR)

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

