Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post sales of $269.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $270.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

ALHC opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $1,407,597.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,001 shares of company stock worth $5,173,082 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

