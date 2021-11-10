ALL BEST ICO Market Cap Hits $160,145.49 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 261.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $160,145.49 and $105,448.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00052693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00218473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00090577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,465,907 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

