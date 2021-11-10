All Sports (SOC) Reaches Market Cap of $11.55 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $11.55 million and $1.17 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00218206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00090485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.