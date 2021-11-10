Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $101.36

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.36 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 100.60 ($1.31). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35), with a volume of 404,456 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of £552.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 101.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a GBX 0.56 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

