Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,024.28

Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,024.28 ($13.38) and traded as high as GBX 1,073.37 ($14.02). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,068 ($13.95), with a volume of 217,628 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,024.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,005 ($13.13) per share, with a total value of £562.80 ($735.30).

Alliance Trust Company Profile (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

