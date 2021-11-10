Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Stock Price Up 2%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.69) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64). Approximately 4,539,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,555% from the average daily volume of 170,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348 ($4.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £419.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 351.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 602.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

