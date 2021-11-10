Alpha Quark Token Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.61 or 0.00006731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $95.62 million and approximately $46.53 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00054880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.58 or 0.00221169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00092051 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,726,978 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.