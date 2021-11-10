Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Buys $70,525.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.63. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after buying an additional 52,796 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

