Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Buys $70,525.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.63. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $19.36.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
