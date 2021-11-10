Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ambarella worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $201.75 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

