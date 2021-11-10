American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading 0.3% Higher

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 15 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 46 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

American Bank, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer.

