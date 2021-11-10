American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.87

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 186897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on American Software in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.26 and a beta of 0.61.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is 162.96%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

