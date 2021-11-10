Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.05. 1,465,158 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,243,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $164.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 342.53%. The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Americas Silver by 151.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Americas Silver by 225.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

