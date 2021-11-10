AMLT Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, AMLT has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and $16,281.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00218206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00090485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,257,937 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.