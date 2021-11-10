Analysts Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. CVB Financial reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after acquiring an additional 628,007 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $7,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 641.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 209,968 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

