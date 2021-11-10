Analysts Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. The Progressive posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

