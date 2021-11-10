Analysts Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Vericel reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Vericel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Vericel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vericel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.