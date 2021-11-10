Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Commvault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT):

10/27/2021 – Commvault Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Commvault Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Commvault Systems was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Commvault Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Commvault Systems was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/28/2021 – Commvault Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

9/13/2021 – Commvault Systems is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 138.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $75.27.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 20.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

