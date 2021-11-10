Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for International Personal Finance (IPF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for International Personal Finance (LON: IPF):

11/9/2021 – International Personal Finance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/3/2021 – International Personal Finance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – International Personal Finance had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – International Personal Finance was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.

IPF stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 140.60 ($1.84). 130,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,275. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 136.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £314.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. International Personal Finance plc has a 52-week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

