Analyzing CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CBM Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 4.85 $940,000.00 N/A N/A Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.60 $8.26 million N/A N/A

Cortland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 8.68% 1.67% 0.36% Cortland Bancorp 28.18% 12.02% 1.21%

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on May 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Cortland, OH.

