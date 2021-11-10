Analyzing Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) & hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and hopTo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies -6.50% N/A N/A hopTo 22.62% 25.34% 15.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Duck Creek Technologies and hopTo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78 hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $50.22, indicating a potential upside of 63.64%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than hopTo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of hopTo shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of hopTo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and hopTo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 15.57 -$16.93 million ($0.13) -236.08 hopTo $3.64 million 1.92 $690,000.00 $0.04 9.25

hopTo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duck Creek Technologies. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than hopTo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

hopTo beats Duck Creek Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About hopTo

hopTo, Inc. engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others. The company was founded by Walter Keller in 1982 and is headquartered in Concord, NH.

