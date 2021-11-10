Analyzing Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Fred’s (OTCMKTS:FREDQ)

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Fred’s (OTCMKTS:FREDQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tuesday Morning and Fred’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fred’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tuesday Morning currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Tuesday Morning’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Fred’s.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Fred’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -4.28% 4.69% 0.76% Fred’s N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Fred’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $690.79 million 0.34 $2.98 million N/A N/A Fred’s $1.27 billion N/A -$12.97 million N/A N/A

Tuesday Morning has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fred’s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Fred’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tuesday Morning beats Fred’s on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Fred’s Company Profile

Fred's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers health, beauty, and personal care products; household cleaning supplies, disposable diapers, pet foods, and paper products; and various general merchandise, and food and beverage products to low, middle, and fixed income families located in small- to medium-sized towns. It also sells general merchandise to franchised Fred's stores. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated approximately 584 retail stores, 348 pharmacies, and 12 franchised stores located in 15 states primarily in the Southeastern United States. Fred's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.