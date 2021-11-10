APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at MKM Partners

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Get APA alerts:

APA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.89. 57,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,952,883. APA has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of APA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 388,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of APA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.