Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $156.68

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.68 and last traded at $156.29, with a volume of 7268031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.96.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

The stock has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

