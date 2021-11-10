Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.63

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 1880159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

ARBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Argo Blockchain as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

