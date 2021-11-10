Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $141.80

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.80 and last traded at $141.46, with a volume of 920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARKAY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.91.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

