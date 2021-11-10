ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.77

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and traded as high as $33.23. ATCO shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 9,483 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Get ATCO alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.