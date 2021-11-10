Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Atmos Energy has increased its dividend payment by 28.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $94.07. 684,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,618. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

