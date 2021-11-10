Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of AUD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,308. Audacy has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 100,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,051,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,480.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

