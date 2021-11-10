Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
Shares of AUD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,308. Audacy has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Audacy Company Profile
Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.
