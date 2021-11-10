Azuki 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $56,751.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $818,784.46 and approximately $56,751.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

