Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $9.51

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $334.59 million and approximately $63.21 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $9.51 or 0.00013876 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

