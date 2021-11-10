Bank of America Increases Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $60.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LCID. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Group stock traded down 1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 43.13. 794,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,276,035. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 26.01. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 9.66 and a 12 month high of 64.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

