Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Trading Up 3.6%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) shares were up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 76 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.7667 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Queensland’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%.

About Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, virgin money distribution channels, and ME Bank.

