Barclays Boosts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $162.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Shares of U opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.01 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $177.45.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,227,158 shares of company stock worth $161,003,751 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Unity Software by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

