Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.45

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 197999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $547.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 48.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after buying an additional 1,040,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,459,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 218,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,844 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.