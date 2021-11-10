BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

TSE BCE opened at C$63.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. BCE has a 1-year low of C$54.18 and a 1-year high of C$67.08.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.82. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 105.54%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

