Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,043 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,043 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

NYSE:DHI opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

