Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Truist boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

