Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 14,672 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 462.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,656,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $140,770,000 after buying an additional 30,234 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $230,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58.6% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,630,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,456,000 after buying an additional 724,214 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,318 shares of company stock worth $1,895,698. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

