Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 3,282 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $207.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.23 and a 200 day moving average of $193.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.79 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.03.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

