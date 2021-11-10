Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 8,411 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,559,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,961,000 after acquiring an additional 308,530 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $3,915,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $3,220,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.41. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $55.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.