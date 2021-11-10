Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 50,605 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

