Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 11,502 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.