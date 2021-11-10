Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,542,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,497,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,295,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 117,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.