Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in V.F. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $75.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

