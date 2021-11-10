Beam Market Cap Achieves $69.45 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Beam has a market capitalization of $69.45 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00013859 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 143.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 101,018,560 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

