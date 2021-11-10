BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.37

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.37 and traded as high as C$9.19. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$9.02, with a volume of 49,750 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.30.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

